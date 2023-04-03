HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – The Huntingtown Fire Department was dispatched to assist animal control in the rescue of two kittens stuck in the engine compartment of a car on Friday afternoon.

Engine 62 arrived on the scene, where firefighters worked carefully to remove the two kittens from the vehicle. The animals were then turned over to animal control. Credit: Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department / https://www.facebook.com/HuntingtownVFD/posts/pfbid0WhNUcS2Gx7aavoDSgAVwMLrYHcaGoSj4be7VuPQUy5jPw5GpbW13w8MJCNqnWNuel Credit: Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department / https://www.facebook.com/HuntingtownVFD/posts/pfbid0WhNUcS2Gx7aavoDSgAVwMLrYHcaGoSj4be7VuPQUy5jPw5GpbW13w8MJCNqnWNuel Credit: Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department / https://www.facebook.com/HuntingtownVFD/posts/pfbid0WhNUcS2Gx7aavoDSgAVwMLrYHcaGoSj4be7VuPQUy5jPw5GpbW13w8MJCNqnWNuel

The incident occurred on the 200 block of Old Town Road, where a concerned driver had heard meowing coming from the engine of their car.

The driver immediately called animal control, who then contacted the Huntingtown Fire Department for assistance.

Upon arrival, Engine 62 carefully lifted the hood of the car and began to work on removing the kittens.

After several minutes, the kittens were successfully removed from the engine compartment and turned over to animal control.

The Huntingtown Fire Department has a history of assisting with animal rescues, including the rescue of a deer stuck in a fence and a cat stuck in a tree.

Animal control officials are currently caring for the kittens and evaluating their health. It is unclear how long the animals were trapped in the car engine.

The Huntingtown Fire Department reminds drivers to always be aware of animals that may be seeking shelter in or around vehicles.