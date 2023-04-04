On April 4th, 2023, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) visited St. Mary’s College of Maryland for a briefing on the federal funding he secured to support the school’s new Marine Sciences program and the renovation of its Marine Science Aquatic Lab. The state-of-the-art facility includes a flow-through river-water system that allows students to study the St. Mary’s River in a laboratory setting.

The college's Marine Sciences program was launched with the help of $900,000 in funding secured by Congressman Hoyer in the FY2022 Omnibus. The recent additional allocation of $1,000,000 in the FY2023 Omnibus has been used to renovate the Aquatic Lab, and outfit the program with a research vessel, new scientific equipment, and other key resources.

Congressman Hoyer expressed his satisfaction with the progress made so far and the contribution the investment will make towards enhancing student success, “I was pleased to return to St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s campus to see how the investments we are making in our schools are enhancing students’ success,” Congressman Hoyer said. “From biochemistry to marine science, this project will help ensure that our state’s schools remain at the forefront of important research fields. We must ensure that our students – no matter their field – have access to the resources and opportunities they need to thrive both in the classroom and in the workforce, and I look forward to continuing to work with SMCM to advance that mission.”

The Aquatic Lab will allow students to study the St. Mary’s River in a controlled setting while also providing a platform for students to simulate other marine environments and water conditions. The program’s research vessel will enable students to conduct research on the Chesapeake Bay and the Atlantic Ocean.

Investing in the Marine Science program will allow students to study and conduct research in an important field. The program is expected to attract students interested in the marine sciences from across the country.

The renovation of the Aquatic Lab will also provide an opportunity for the college to research marine life and its environmental impact. The data collected will be used to develop effective conservation strategies and policies.

The Marine Science program has already attracted many students interested in pursuing careers in marine biology, marine ecology, and marine conservation. The program is expected to produce graduates who will make significant contributions to the field of marine science.

The funding secured by Congressman Hoyer for the Marine Science program at St. Mary’s College of Maryland will go a long way in enhancing the college’s research capabilities and providing students with access to resources that are crucial in advancing their careers. The program is expected to play a critical role in producing graduates who will contribute significantly to marine science, particularly in marine biology, marine ecology, and marine conservation.