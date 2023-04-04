The Navy women’s lacrosse team has moved up to No. 20 in both the latest ILWomen / IWLCA Division I Poll and US Lacrosse Magazine rankings. The Midshipmen’s recent successes have seen them rise in the rankings over the past few weeks.

Currently on an eight-game winning streak, the Midshipmen entered the polls two weeks ago at No. 25 and moved up to No. 24 last week. This week, Navy rose to No. 20 after two impressive Patriot League home wins. The Midshipmen defeated Lafayette, 17-6, on Wednesday, before taking down Colgate, 15-10, on Saturday.

Credit: U.S. Naval Academy

Navy has a history of being ranked in the national polls, having been ranked for a total of 73 weeks. Their first appearance in the national rankings came on March 11, 2013, when they came in at No. 20. Their highest ranking came in the final polls of the 2017 and 2018 seasons when they were ranked sixth. Last season, the Midshipmen were in the top 25 for seven weeks, rising as high as No. 17.

The Midshipmen continue their quest for success with a record of 9-1 overall and 4-0 in Patriot League play. On Saturday, April 8 at 12:00 p.m., Navy will play Boston University on the road. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

The Midshipmen have six remaining regular-season games, including matchups against several ranked opponents. They will face No. 10 Loyola on April 16 and No. 14 Lehigh on April 23.