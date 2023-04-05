Maryland Congressman Steny H. Hoyer visited the Behavioral Health Unit at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, a vital institution addressing pressing health challenges facing Southern Maryland. The facility has a dedicated staff prepared to support patients with a range of behavioral health conditions. In the FY2023 Omnibus legislation, Congressman Hoyer secured $975,000 in federal funding for the community project to renovate and modernize the unit.

Southern Maryland has faced a growing mental health crisis, which has led to an increase in anxiety, depression, addiction, eating disorders, and other behavioral conditions. The Behavioral Health Unit at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital has been making a difference in the lives of countless Marylanders by providing vital inpatient and outpatient care and other specialized services. Credit: Congressman Steny Hoyer Credit: Congressman Steny Hoyer Credit: Congressman Steny Hoyer

Congressman Hoyer has been working tirelessly to expand access to behavioral health resources and treatments throughout Maryland. He has been grateful to have the professionals at MedStar as partners in his effort to improve the state’s mental health crisis. In the FY2022 Omnibus, Hoyer secured $925,000 in federal funding for the Behavioral Health Unit at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center in Prince George’s County, as well as additional funding for similar projects at other hospitals in the Fifth District.

“[After the visit to the Behavioral Health Unit at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital], we’ve gained a better understanding of the size and scope of our nation’s mental health crisis and of its implications for communities across Maryland,” Congressman Hoyer said. “Behavioral conditions must be treated with the same sense of urgency as physical ailments. This Behavioral Health Unit is helping us address America’s broader mental health crisis.”

The renovation and modernization of the Behavioral Health Unit at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital will help increase access to mental health care in Southern Maryland. The updated facility will have state-of-the-art technology, equipment, and modern amenities for patients and staff.

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital has been a leader in behavioral health care in Southern Maryland for over 30 years, providing inpatient and outpatient services to patients with mental health and substance use disorders. With the support of Congressman Hoyer, the hospital can continue to expand its services and help more patients in need.

The funding secured by Congressman Hoyer will enable MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital to improve its behavioral health services and meet the growing demand for mental health care in Southern Maryland. The modernization and renovation of the unit will provide patients with a comfortable and safe environment to receive the care they need.

Congressman Hoyer’s efforts to secure funding for the Behavioral Health Unit at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital and other hospitals in the Fifth District demonstrate his commitment to improving mental health care in Maryland. His partnership with MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital and other health care providers in the state has been critical in expanding access to behavioral health resources and treatments.

The federal funding secured by Congressman Hoyer for the renovation and modernization of the Behavioral Health Unit at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital will help address the growing mental health crisis in Southern Maryland. The updated facility will provide patients with the best possible care in a safe and comfortable environment. Congressman Hoyer’s dedication to improving mental health care in Maryland has been invaluable, and his efforts will continue to benefit patients in the years to come.