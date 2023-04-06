Bruno, a 6-year-old, 25-pound, tri-colored beagle boy, is looking for a loving family to call his own. Recently rescued, Bruno is shy and scared at first but warms up quickly once he gets to know you. He enjoys spending time with other dogs and would be happy to have a furry companion in his foster or forever home.

According to the Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland, Bruno has completed his vetting and is now ready to find a foster or forever home. The organization has set up a web page where potential adopters can read the most up-to-date information about Bruno. Those interested in adopting Bruno or any of the other beagles in need can visit the rescue’s website to see all of the beagles currently available for adoption.

Bruno’s profile on the Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland’s website notes that he is a sweet and friendly boy who is eager to please. He enjoys going on walks, playing with toys, and cuddling with his humans. Bruno’s shyness can sometimes make him nervous around new people, but with patience and love, he will quickly warm up and become a loyal and loving companion.

Beagles are known for their friendly and outgoing personalities, and Bruno is no exception. His sweet nature and playful demeanor make him a great match for a family with children or other pets. While he enjoys spending time with other dogs, he is also content to curl up on the couch and snuggle with his humans.

The Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland is a non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing and rehoming beagles in need. The organization relies on the support of volunteers and donations to continue their work. Those interested in fostering or adopting Bruno or any of the other beagles in need can send a message to icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org.

Bruno is a lovable beagle boy who deserves a second chance at a happy life. With the help of the Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland and a loving foster or forever family, he can look forward to a bright future filled with love and companionship. Anyone interested in adopting or fostering Bruno can visit the rescue’s website to learn more about him and the other beagles in need of homes.

