Waldorf, Maryland – A fire broke out at a one-story single-family dwelling located at 6607 Coyote Court in Waldorf, Charles County, Maryland, on April 4, 2023. The incident was reported at 10:34 p.m., and the primary responding fire department was the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department.

The owner of the property, Ruth Creamer, was present at the time of the incident and discovered the fire herself. Fortunately, there were no injuries or deaths reported. The estimated losses from the fire are around $250,000, including $200,000 in structural damages and $50,000 in damages to the contents of the property.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

The fire was discovered on the rear deck of the house, and the area of origin is believed to be there. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.

According to the preliminary report, the smoke alarm and fire alarm were present and activated, but it took about 25 minutes for the fire department to control the fire. Two alarms were triggered, and a total of 65 firefighters were involved in extinguishing the fire.

The fire department arrived on the scene promptly, and it took them around 25 minutes to control the flames. The firefighters managed to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings, thus containing the damages to the property itself. The fire department did not report any challenges in controlling the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and the investigation is ongoing. Once the investigation concludes, the authorities will release a report with more information regarding the incident.

