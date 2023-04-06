The St. Mary’s County Museum Division has been awarded $219,000 in grant funds by the Maryland Department of Commerce to purchase a new water taxi. The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County announced that the new water taxi will provide reliable rides for visitors to St. Clement’s Island State Park and will be accessible from pier to boat for wheelchairs, walkers, strollers, etc.

The grant, which Governor Moore announced on March 2, 2023, is part of a state-wide program that received nearly 30 project applications. The St. Mary’s County Museum Division is one of nine recipients from across the state, with projects submitted by Historic Sotterley and the Town of Leonardtown also selected. Credit: St. Mary's County Government Credit: St. Mary's County Government Credit: St. Mary's County Government

Commissioner President Guy expressed his excitement about the project and said, “Congratulations to our Museum Division, and to our partners at Historic Sotterley and the Town of Leonardtown. These projects will support local tourism efforts and deliver needed improvements to help us better serve our residents.”

The new water taxi will replace the current vessel used by the St. Clement’s Island Museum, which has been in operation since 1994. According to Arthur Shepherd, Director of Recreation & Parks, “The water taxi is one of our most popular attractions at St. Clement’s Island Museum. This funding will help us to ensure that this unique experience is accessible for more residents and visitors.”

The St. Clement’s Island Museum water taxi resumed seasonal operations on Maryland Day, March 25, 2023. The new water taxi is expected to be in operation by the 2024 season.

St. Clement’s Island State Park is a popular destination for tourists and residents alike, located on an island in the Potomac River. The island has a rich history, with St. Clement’s Island being the site of the first landing of Maryland’s colonists in 1634. The St. Clement’s Island Museum offers exhibits on the island’s history, as well as the opportunity to explore the island’s natural beauty.

For more information regarding hours of operation, programs, admission prices and more, please visit Museums.StMarysMD.com or Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.

