Navy head coach Paco Labrador announced today that rising senior Maggie Bodman has been selected as the captain of the 2023 Navy volleyball team. This marks the first time that Bodman has been chosen as captain, and the honor comes as no surprise to those familiar with her exceptional abilities on the court.

Bodman has received numerous postseason accolades from the Patriot League in each of her first three seasons, including being named the league’s rookie of the year in 2020-21. She has consistently ranked among the league’s top players in several categories, including hitting percentage and blocks per set.

“I couldn’t be happier for Maggie,” said Labrador. “She has done an incredible job building trust and respect among her teammates over the last three years. Every player in the rising senior class has demonstrated the ability to lead. They have all prided themselves on the team culture they have cultivated and the legacy they will leave behind as the Class of 2024.”

Bodman will lead a strong team that returns eight members of the Class of 2024, 10 letter winners, 16 players, and every starter from the 2022 season. The Mids posted an overall record of 16-12 last season and advanced to the championship match of the league tournament, where they lost a five-set match at top-seeded Colgate.

Joining Bodman at middle blocker is Anna Klemeyer (Jr., Sarasota, Fla.), who hit .324 and averaged 1.01 blocks per set last fall. Jamie Llewellyn (Jr., Port Deposit, Md.) and Jordan Llewellyn (Jr., Port Deposit, Md.) are the returning starters on the outside. The twin sisters each totaled over 300 kills and 200 digs and together amassed 97 blocks a season ago. Averi Miller (Jr., Phoenix, Md.) led the league and ranked 56th nationally with 1,122 assists last year and also grabbed an average of 1.81 digs per set. Ashley Warren (Jr., Pennington, N.J.) started at opposite hitter last year, averaging 1.88 kills and leading non-middle blockers with 62 blocks. Keying the Navy passers in 2022 was Hannah Hoover (So., Katy, Texas), who snared an average of 3.48 digs per set and paced Navy with 39 aces.

The Navy volleyball team is currently midway through its four dates of spring competition. The Mids began the spring with a match at Georgetown, then played in a tournament at Old Dominion. They faced Norfolk State, VCU, and the event-host Monarchs when they were in Norfolk.

The Mids will play a closed scrimmage at Towson on April 11 and conclude the spring by playing host to a six-team tournament on April 22 in the Wesley A. Brown Field House. The event, which is free and open to the public, will include American, George Mason, George Washington, Johns Hopkins, and UMES.

Bodman’s leadership and outstanding play will be critical to Navy’s success in the upcoming season. Fans of the team are eagerly anticipating what promises to be an exciting and competitive year.

