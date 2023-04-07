The Washington Spirit announced today the addition of Mami Yamaguchi to its technical staff as an assistant coach. Yamaguchi arrives in DC from Detroit City FC, where she recently served as an assistant coach. With her impressive soccer experience and proven coaching skills, Yamaguchi is expected to bring a valuable element to the Spirit’s team.

Yamaguchi boasts a successful playing career that includes 18 appearances and eight goals for the Japan Women’s National Team. She played professionally for over a decade across top-tier leagues in Japan, the United States, and Sweden, appearing in over 130 club matches. Her recent coaching positions include serving as an assistant coach with Detroit City FC.

“I am very excited to be part of a club that strives to build and achieve excellence,” said Yamaguchi. “One of my roles is to train and develop the players who stay home when the team travels so we continue to strive to be the best versions of ourselves and have the best squad depth we can. I’m looking forward to working with world-class players and staff members.”

Originally from Nishitokyo, Japan, Yamaguchi attended Florida State University from 2005 to 2007 before turning pro. She played three seasons with the Seminoles, winning college soccer’s most prestigious award, the MAC Hermann Trophy, in 2007.

Yamaguchi will join Head Coach Mark Parsons’ staff that includes Assistant Coach Angela Salem, Director of Player Personnel/Assistant Coach Mike Bristol, and Player Development Coach Morinao ‘Ima’ Imaizumi.

“Mami is a very important addition to our staff,” said Head Coach Mark Parsons. “She will have a big hand in helping our players take the next step in their individual development both on and off the pitch. We are looking forward to Mami adding another element to our abilities as a coaching staff.”

Yamaguchi’s role as assistant coach will primarily focus on training and developing the players who stay home when the team travels. With her impressive background, Yamaguchi is expected to bring a valuable perspective to the Spirit’s coaching staff and help players continue to grow both on and off the field.

Like this: Like Loading...