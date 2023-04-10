Hughesville, MD – The Charles County Animal Care Center is proud to introduce Lila, a 6-year-old black and orange female Domestic Shorthair mix that is looking for her forever home. Weighing in at approximately 19.7 lbs and spayed, Lila is eager to find her new family and leave the shelter.

Lila has been waiting patiently for a new home and would love nothing more than to find someone to cuddle with on the couch. She has a sweet disposition and enjoys playing with toys, especially string toys that allow her to show off her playful side.

Those interested in adopting Lila can meet her during adoption hours Monday-Saturday from 12:30-4 pm at the Charles County Animal Care Center located at 6707 Animal Shelter Road in Hughesville, MD. The animal care center encourages potential adopters to come and spend time with Lila and get to know her.

The Charles County Animal Care Center is dedicated to helping pets find their forever homes and provides a variety of services to assist pet owners in the community. The center offers a low-cost spay/neuter program, animal control services, and adoption services for homeless pets like Lila.

For more information on Lila or any of the adoptable pets at the Charles County Animal Care Center, please call 301-932-1713 or email animalshelter@charlescounty.org.

