Lynda A. Onyema, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, is a new provider at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group – Behavioral Health.

Lynda A. Onyema, NP, has joined the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group – Behavioral Health practice and is now accepting new patients. The practice offers diagnosis, professional assistance, and medication management for various mental health conditions, such as ADHD, anxiety disorders, and autism.

“We are very excited Lynda has joined our Behavioral Health practice. Her expertise, experience, and compassionate nature will provide Charles County with the high-quality mental health services that our community deserves,” said Stephen Smith, MD, Chief Medical Officer for UM Charles Regional Medical Center.

Onyema, a psychiatric health provider, joins Gbemisola “Victoria” Adebayo, NP, at the growing behavioral health practice. With over a decade of nursing experience, Onyema has worked in various behavioral health departments, including an in-patient adolescent psychiatric unit. She treats patients with psychiatric health conditions, such as depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and ADHD. Onyema examines, assesses, and diagnoses the mental health needs of her patients and provides education and medication management.

“I decided to pursue a career in mental health because of my personal experiences with a loved one,” said Onyema. “Having my background as a bedside and behavioral health registered nurse for years, I have developed empathy and compassion for patients dealing with mental health issues. This gives me the opportunity to offer life-changing support during challenging times.”

UM Charles Regional Medical Group – Behavioral Health offers professional assistance and medication management for a wide range of mental health conditions, assisting patients aged 10 and older. Onyema urges patients to seek compassionate and holistic treatment options to maintain normal day-to-day activities within the community.

Those interested in seeking care or learning more about UM Charles Regional Medical Group – Behavioral Health can call 301-609-5445.

