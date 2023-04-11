Zoey, a 1-year-4-month-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix, has quickly become a favorite among staff and volunteers at the Charles County Animal Care Center in Hughesville, MD. Despite her rough start, she has blossomed into a confident and affectionate pup.

Upon her arrival at the shelter, Zoey was extremely timid and her skin was in poor condition. With the help of dedicated shelter workers, she has come out of her shell and is now thriving. Her fur has cleared up and she is a loving, playful dog who enjoys meeting new people, cats, and other dogs.

“Zoey loves meeting everyone, she loves cats, she is good with dogs, she loves all toys, and most of all she loves to get attention and just be with you,” said a spokesperson for the animal shelter.

Zoey’s charming personality has not gone unnoticed by visitors to the shelter. Many have fallen in love with her and expressed interest in giving her a forever home. The shelter is looking for a loving family who will provide Zoey with the care and attention she deserves.

“If you’re interested in meeting this amazing girl, the shelter adoption hours are Monday-Saturday 12:30-4pm,” said the spokesperson.

Potential adopters are encouraged to visit Zoey at the Charles County Animal Care Center, located at 6707 Animal Shelter Road in Hughesville, MD. The shelter can be contacted at 301-932-1713 or by email at animalshelter@charlescounty.org.

Zoey’s story is a testament to the transformative power of love and care. With a little help from her friends at the shelter, she has overcome her fears and is ready to start a new chapter in her life with a loving family.

