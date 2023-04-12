Calvert County Department of Public Safety is urging residents to create a free Smart911 safety profile, providing vital information to 911 call takers during an emergency.

Smart911 allows citizens to create a safety profile for their household or business that includes any information they want 911 and emergency responders to have in the event of an emergency. All information is optional, and citizens choose what details to include. This information is used only for emergency responses and is made available to the 911 system and responders in the event of an emergency call in any county or town that supports Smart911.

Individuals can link both home and work addresses to their mobile phones, which can be passed on to emergency responders for a more detailed, rapid response. Additional information such as pets in the home, vehicle details, medical information, photos and emergency contacts can be added to the safety profile.

Users will be reminded to confirm or update their Smart911 profile every six months to keep their account active.

By having a Smart911 profile, first responders are better equipped to handle emergencies, as they have more information about the situation they are responding to. This information can lead to quicker response times and can help save lives.

Citizens can create a safety profile for their household at www.Smart911.com or on the Smart911 mobile app. The Calvert County Department of Public Safety is available to answer any questions about Smart911 by calling 410-535-2890.

Smart911 is available in over 1,500 municipalities across 40 states, covering more than 150 million people. By creating a safety profile, Calvert County residents can join the growing number of individuals who are helping to enhance emergency services across the country.

Like this: Like Loading...