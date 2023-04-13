A 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe LS and a 5/8 V-Nose enclosed trailer were destroyed in a fire early Tuesday morning in Indian Head, Charles County, Maryland. The incident was reported to the fire department at around 3:31 a.m. by the owner, Jocelyn Oir-Thompson.

Credit: NDW Fire Department

No injuries or deaths were reported from the incident. However, the estimated loss from the structure was $8,000. The cause and area of origin of the fire are currently under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office.

The primary responding fire department to the incident was NDWFD Indian Head, with seven firefighters on site. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes of the arrival of the firefighters.

According to the preliminary investigation report, the smoke alarm and fire alarm/sprinkler systems were not installed in the structure at the time of the incident. It is unclear whether the structure was equipped with a smoke alarm before the fire.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6833.

