Prepare to rev up your engines and head to Clements, Maryland, for the annual St. Mary’s County National Lawn Mower Races on August 4th and 5th, 2023. The event will take place at the famous Bowles Farms and is expected to attract over 100 racers nationwide.

The Mason-Dixon Lawn Mower Racing Association has partnered with the Bowles Farm Summer National Lawn Mower Races to bring this thrilling event to fans and racers alike. While this year’s event will not be a points race for the association, organizers are confident that future years will see the St. Mary’s County races become a staple of the racing season.

The St. Mary’s County National Lawn Mower Races will occur over two days, with racers competing in various classes and events. Spectators can expect to see everything from stock mowers to heavily modified racing machines, all vying for the coveted first-place trophy.

But the event is not just about the racing. The Bowles Farms is known for its fun and fellowship; fans can expect a weekend full of entertainment, food, and family-friendly activities.

Organizers encourage fans and racers alike to stay tuned to the event’s Facebook page and the Bowles Farm Racing page for updates and a racer’s flyer as the event draws closer.

