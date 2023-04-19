Calvert Broadcast has partnered with the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter to launch “Live at Linda’s,” a biweekly live-to-tape talk show series featuring adoptable pets in need of forever homes. The show will premiere on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 1 p.m. on Comcast channel 1070 HD.

Hosted by the shelter’s staff, the show will showcase adoptable animals and offer welfare-minded tips and advice by the shelter’s in-house veterinarian. Episodes will air every other Saturday at 1 p.m. on Comcast channel 1070 HD and on Calvert County Government’s social media platforms the following Monday.

“As animal lovers and advocates, we’re always looking for ways to engage with the community and spread awareness about animal welfare,” said Acting Public Safety Director Crystal Dowd. “Live at Linda’s is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the wonderful animals at the shelter and educate the public on the importance of responsible pet ownership.”

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is an open-admission animal shelter located at 5055 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick, managed by the Animal Shelter Division of the Calvert County Department of Public Safety. Shelter hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please call 410-535-7387 to schedule an intake appointment.

“We’re excited to bring this program to the public and hope it will inspire more people to adopt and provide loving homes for our furry, feathery and scaly companions,” said Dowd.

The new show is part of the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter’s efforts to promote pet adoption and educate the community about responsible pet ownership. The shelter houses a variety of animals, including dogs, cats, rabbits, and guinea pigs.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Calvert Broadcast to bring our adoptable animals into people’s homes,” said Shelter Manager Jane Smith. “We hope this show will not only help our animals find forever homes but also educate the community on how to provide the best care for their pets.”

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters every year. Of those, about 3.3 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats. Sadly, only about half of those animals are adopted.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter aims to increase pet adoptions and reduce the number of animals that end up in shelters each year. The shelter offers a variety of adoption services, including microchipping, spaying and neutering, and vaccinations.

For more information about adopting from the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter, visit their website at www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com.

