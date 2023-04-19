Leonardtown, MD – In an effort to promote environmental awareness and community involvement, the Town of Leonardtown has partnered with local businesses to organize the Leonardtown Earth Week Celebration. This week-long event kicked off on April 16th and will run until April 23rd.

The Leonardtown Cleanup event, which took place on April 16th, challenged participants to clean up their neighborhoods and post photos to the Town of Leonardtown Facebook page with the hashtag #CleanupLeonardtown for a chance to win one of three gift baskets worth $300 each. The gift baskets will be awarded at the Opening Ceremony on Earth Day, April 22nd.

The majority of the events and activities will take place on Earth Day, April 22nd, throughout Leonardtown. These events include free yoga and kayaking demos, magnet fishing, plein air and sound bath events, organic food markets, and Pet Parent events featuring healthy products for pets and the environment. Local Earth-friendly vendors will also have popup shops around town.

Shepherd’s Old Field Market (SOF Market) is giving away free tree saplings while supplies last and Botanic Café is offering free coffee for those who bring their own mug. Viking Axe Throwing will be hosting free nutrition and potting/planting classes. After the events, the Official After Party will be held at SOF Market with Viking Axe Throwing and the Brudergarten.

The Leonardtown Trolley will be running on April 22nd from 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. with a special stop at the Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy for their Spring Vendor Fair.

The Earth Week Celebration will wrap up on April 23rd with the 3rd Annual Barre & Bloom Event at Xella Winery. The event, hosted by SPICE Studio and other participating businesses, will include a Barreless class, a picnic lunch from the Real Food Studio, and a packet of seeds from Anchored Roots Farm.

The Town of Leonardtown and local businesses hope that the Earth Week Celebration will encourage residents to take action towards preserving the environment and creating a sustainable future.

