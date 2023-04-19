Charles County Animal Care Center in Hughesville, Maryland, hopes to find a new home for Tuko, a Shepherd mix who has been waiting for a family to call his own for far too long.

At approximately ten months old, Tuko is neutered and fully vetted, preparing him to meet his new family. However, he has been in the shelter for an extended period and eagerly awaits the chance to find a loving home.

According to the shelter, Tuko is a handsome bachelor who is ready to mingle. His ideal match is a single person with an active lifestyle and no children. He would love to be by your side on a run or hiking in the woods.

While Tuko has some puppy habits, including being mouthy and jumping up, the shelter assures him that he will overcome these behaviors with proper training.

The shelter urges interested parties to contact them for more information on Tuko. A representative from the Charles County Animal Care Center shared the following information:

“Are you single and ready to mingle? Tuko sure is! He is a handsome single bachelor looking for his lovely match to live a lowkey lifestyle, no strings attached. Tuko would prefer a single person with no kids that lead an active lifestyle. Want to go for a run? He will be right by your side. Want to go hiking? He would love to get out in the woods and enjoy the fresh air!

Tuko has some puppy habits (mouthy and jumping up) that he would love your help correcting, but nothing that can’t be fixed. Share him so he can find his way out of the shelter and eventually into a home where he can excel.

If you’re interested in meeting Tuko, don’t hesitate to contact the shelter at the information below.”

Charles County Animal Care Center

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, MD 20637

301-932-1713 OR Email at: animalshelter@charlescounty.org

As many animal shelters have seen an increase in adoptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to remember that many animals are still waiting for their forever homes. Tuko is just one of the many dogs looking for a loving family to call his own. By sharing his story, we can help give him the chance he deserves to find a new home and live his best life.

Like this: Like Loading...