The Navy women’s golf team finished in third place at the 2023 Navy Spring Invitational, which was held over the weekend at the U.S. Naval Academy Golf Club. Dartmouth took home team medalist honors, with Yale finishing in second place.

Junior Stephanie Lee led the Midshipmen to a strong second-round finish, tallying two program records to earn medalist honors. Lee posted a program-low 36-hole score of 4-under par 140, with a 1-over par 73 opening round before notching a program-record round of 5-under par 67. This first-place finish also earned Lee medalist honors for the first time in her collegiate career. Navy’s Stephanie Lee Scores a Program-Record 5-Under Par 67 on Sunday, Shoots a Program-Low 36-Hole Overall Score of 140 to Take Home Medalist Honors Credit: US Naval Academy

Navy opened the tournament tied for third overall with Fairfield after shooting a 24-over par 312 on Saturday. However, the Midshipmen pulled away from the Stags by posting a 5-over par 293 in Sunday’s round, almost catching second-place Yale. The team ended the weekend at 29-over par 605, with Sunday’s 293 score tied for the third-lowest team round overall in program history. The 36-hole mark of 605 ranks as the fifth-lowest in program history.

Junior teammate Mara Hirtle was the second-best Navy golfer, rebounding from a round of 79 on Saturday to shoot 1-under par 71 in Sunday’s final round to finish in a tie for ninth at 6-over par 160. Freshman Sue Lee came in tied for 22nd at 13-over par 157, while fellow freshman Hallie Brisco finished in a tie for 24th with a 36-hole score of 15-over par 159. Rounding out the Navy lineup was senior captain Eve Worden at 19-over par 163, who placed 30th after shooting 85 on Saturday before turning around to score 78 in Sunday’s action.

Competing individually, sophomore Bridget Hoang tied Hirtle for ninth place at 6-over par 150, posting a round of 79 over the first 18 holes before coming back with a 71 score in the final round.

The Midshipmen will now head to the Independence Golf Club in Midlothian, Va., for the 2023 Patriot League Championship on Friday-Sunday, April 19-21.

