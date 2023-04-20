Shoppers looking for unique and handcrafted jewelry pieces should not miss the Spring Jewelry Trunk Show at the Calvert Marine Museum Store. The event is scheduled for Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

During the show, shoppers will have the chance to try on and see in person pieces of jewelry that they might not have access to otherwise. American designer, Mickey Lynn Jewelry, features natural stones in their handcrafted jewelry for everyday wear. Anatoli Jewelry, designed by a husband and wife team from the Greek Island of Crete, creates ethically sourced jewelry pieces inspired by the colors of Greece. Chart Metal Works, based in Maine, creates custom jewelry pieces that capture memories. Smart Glass Jewelry, on the other hand, transforms recycled bottles into beautiful sea glass jewelry that is easy to wear. And new this year, Theresa Applegate specializes in sterling silver shark tooth jewelry for the perfect jewelry statement piece!

The Museum Store has been operating for over forty years and offers a wide range of merchandise that appeals to all ages and tastes. In addition to jewelry, the store sells home décor, clothing, specialty food items, books, and toys. All sales from the store benefit the Calvert Marine Museum, making it a worthwhile stop for anyone who wants to support a good cause.

Museum members will be happy to know that they save 10% on their purchases in the store every day, with a special 20% discount on the 20th of every month. For more information, interested parties can contact the Museum Store at 410-326-2750.

The Calvert Marine Museum is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike. The museum is located in Solomons, Maryland and boasts interactive exhibits on maritime history and ecology, including touch tanks with local sea creatures. The museum also hosts events throughout the year, including concerts, festivals, and educational programs.

In conclusion, the Spring Jewelry Trunk Show at the Calvert Marine Museum Store is a great opportunity to find unique and handcrafted jewelry pieces while supporting a worthy cause. Shoppers can enjoy browsing through the merchandise and interacting with the vendors in person. For those who can't make it to the trunk show, the Museum Store is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers a wide range of merchandise that appeals to all tastes.

