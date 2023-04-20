Ruger, a 10-year-old beagle, is looking for his forever home. With a spring in his step, Ruger enjoys exploring the backyard and rolling in the spring grass. When playtime is over, he’s ready to curl up for a nap on his foster mom’s comfy chair.

Ruger is an easygoing boy who loves human attention and the company of other dogs. He would enjoy a home with a fenced yard and a canine companion. His foster mom describes him as a cuddly and snuggly dog who loves his naps.

The beagle is available for fostering or adoption through Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland (BRSM). Interested parties can visit Ruger’s web page to see the most up-to-date information about him.

Ruger’s ideal home would have a fenced yard and another dog to keep him company. Potential adopters should consider that Ruger is an older dog, and as such, may require special care.

Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland has several other beagles also seeking their forever homes. Interested parties can view all of the adoptable beagles on BRSM’s website.

BRSM is a non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing and rehoming beagles. The group’s mission is to find loving homes for beagles who have been abandoned, surrendered, or otherwise in need of new homes.

Those interested in fostering or adopting Ruger can send a message to icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org. BRSM encourages potential adopters to fill out an adoption application, which can be found on the group’s website.

Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland also accepts donations to help support its mission of rescuing and rehoming beagles. Those interested in making a donation can do so through the group’s website.

