Maryland State Police, in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), is urging residents to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 22, 2023. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Maryland State Police barracks statewide.

The initiative is aimed at providing a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription medications while educating the public about the potential for misuse of these drugs. According to the Maryland Department of Health, from January 2022 to January 2023, the state recorded 2,154 opioid-related fatal overdoses, of which 320 were prescription opioid-related fatalities. Additionally, the DEA reports that teenagers abusing prescription medications often find an unlimited supply in their family’s medicine cabinets.

Each of the 23 Maryland State Police barracks will serve as a collection station during the event, providing residents with an opportunity to dispose of all unneeded prescription medications. During the last Prescription Drug Take Back event in October 2022, the Maryland State Police collected over 570 pounds of unneeded prescription medications, including more than 80 pounds from the Frederick barrack, 73 pounds from the College Park barrack, 49 pounds from the Rockville barrack, and 44 pounds from the Golden Ring barrack. Since 2014, the Maryland State Police have successfully removed more than 26,000 pounds of unneeded prescription medications in an effort to prevent medication misuse and opioid addiction.

Maryland State Police barracks across the state have become around-the-clock drop-off locations for unneeded prescription medications, allowing residents to dispose of these drugs anytime. All 23 barracks are equipped with secure drug collection boxes, and no questions are asked when deposits are made. Residents can locate the closest Maryland State Police barrack by visiting: https://bit.ly/3L27LDj.

The Maryland State Police is part of the Opioid Operational Command Center, which fosters collaboration between state and local public health, human services, education, and public safety entities to combat the Heroin and Opioid Crisis in Maryland communities. Before It’s Too Late is the state’s initiative to raise awareness about this epidemic and mobilize resources for prevention, treatment, and recovery.

Officials are urging residents to take an active role in ensuring that their prescription medications do not fall into the wrong hands. By keeping prescription medications safe and properly disposing of unneeded medications, Marylanders can help combat the opioid epidemic that has plagued the state in recent years.

In conclusion, National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is an opportunity for Maryland residents to dispose of unneeded prescription medications safely and responsibly, reducing the risk of medication misuse and opioid addiction. The Maryland State Police and the DEA encourage all residents to participate in this event and play a part in combating the opioid epidemic.

