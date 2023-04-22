The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Maryland, effective until 6:00 PM EDT. The watch includes numerous counties and independent cities throughout the state.

The following locations are affected by the watch: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince Georges, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, St. Marys, Talbot, Wicomico, and Worcester.

A severe thunderstorm watch means that the conditions are favorable for the formation of severe thunderstorms. These storms may produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Residents in the affected areas should remain vigilant and stay tuned to local weather updates.

The National Weather Service advises those in the watch area to stay indoors and away from windows, and to unplug electronic equipment to protect against lightning strikes. If you must travel, be sure to check road conditions before setting out and take appropriate precautions.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), severe thunderstorms are a common occurrence in the United States, with an average of 10,000 severe thunderstorms reported annually. These storms can cause significant damage and pose a threat to public safety.

In addition to the potential for damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain, severe thunderstorms can also produce tornadoes. In fact, tornadoes are often associated with severe thunderstorms and can cause widespread destruction.

The NOAA recommends that individuals take steps to prepare for severe thunderstorms, including creating an emergency kit, identifying a safe shelter, and staying informed about local weather conditions. If a severe thunderstorm warning is issued, seek shelter immediately and follow all instructions from local authorities.

In the event of a severe thunderstorm, it is important to stay informed and remain alert to changing weather conditions. By taking appropriate precautions and being prepared, residents in the affected areas can minimize the impact of severe weather and stay safe

Like this: Like Loading...