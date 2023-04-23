Budds Creek, MD (4/21/23)- Mechanicsville, Maryland’s Jamie Lathroum made a triumphant return to the Limited Late Model ranks And promptly drove to Victory Lane in last Friday night 29-lap “Dan Garrett Memorial” at Potomac Speedway.

The win for Lathroum, steering his Oliver Motorsports Rocket no.6, was worth $2099 and marked Lathroum’s 36th career division feature win.

Lathroum and Derick Quade shared the front row for the event’s start, with Lathroum taking the race lead as the field shot off turn number two. As Lathroum set the pace, Quade challenged for 10 laps, but would eventually retire from the event with a flat tire. Kenny Moreland then took up the chase and got close to Lathroum several times in the closing laps but would have to settle for runner-up money.

“The track really started to take rubber there towards the end, so I knew if I held my line, it would be pretty hard to pass up top.” As Lathroum was celebrating in victory Lane the right rear tire on his car went flat. “I’m glad it held up for one more lap.” Lathroum stated. “I could feel it going away towards the end and lucky for us we had enough to get the win.”

Moreland was solid in second, 7th starting Kyle Lear took third, defending track champion Brandon Long was fourth with Pa.’s Devin Frey rounding out the top five. Heats for the 21 entries went to Quade, Lathroum and Frey.

Mason Hanson became the first repeat winner of the 2023 season with his victory in the 20-lap Street Stock main. Hanson would lead the distance over defending champion PJ Hatcher, Wyatt Hanson, Steve Hilgenberg and Jason Penn.

After a year hiatus from Victory lane, Justin Hatcher took the lead from Greg Morgan on the 5th lap and drove off to a convincing win for his first career 15 lap Hobby Stock win. Morgan, Colin Long, Eric Hanson and 11th starting Matt Tarbox would complete the top five.

In other Friday action veteran Billy Tucker drove to his first feature win since the early 90s in the 15 lap strictly stock feature with Richard Inscoe driving the race of his career to capture his first win in the 15 lap U Car nightcap.

Limited Late Model feature finish

Jamie Lathroum, Kenny Moreland, Kyle Lear, Devin Frey, Brandon Long, DJ Garrett, Wayne Bryant, Jonathan Raley, Jeremy Pilkerton, James Snead, Sam Archer, Scott Wilson, Derick Quade, Carl Vaughn, Chuck Cox, David Williams, Cody Lear, Megan Mann, Casey Steinhoff, Ed Pope Jr. DNS-Corey Higgs

Street Stock feature finish

Mason Hanson, PJ Hatcher, Wyatt Hanson, Steve Hilgenberg, Jason Penn, Ben Pirner, Mike Bladen, Johnny Burch Jr, John Cobb, James Rainey, Gerald Shannon, Raymond Reed, Brian Lederhouse, Jonny Oliver

Hobby Stock feature finish

Justin Hatcher, Greg Morgan, Colin Long, Eric Hanson, Matt Tarbox, Mason Hanson, Billy Crouse, Richie Gibson, Ralp Price, Owen Lacey, Mike Watson, Mikey Latham, Ben Oliver, Watson Gordon, Brad Shannon, Austin Lathroum

Strictly Stock feature finish

Billy Tucker, Greg Mattingly, John Hardesty, James Stone Jr, Brian Copsey, Daniel Knodle, Bob Todd, Sarah Culver, Patrick Kelly, Nabil Guffey, Jayden Hatcher, Johnny Hardesty, Scooter Tippett

U Car feature finish

Richard Inscoe, Faith Lacey, Lucas Highfill, Kelly Crouse, Mason Foster, Kristy Whitehouse, Stephen Suite, Earl Whitehouse IIII, Brooke Bowles, Travis Dye, Matthew Rickett, Joey Suite, George Burch, Mackenzie Smith, Emily Quade, Trevor Hammett, Kaitlyn Lutz

