On the night of April 26, 2023, two suspects entered Birdies convenience store, located on the 24600 block of Three Notch Road in Hollywood. The suspects, who were wearing masks, brandished a handgun and demanded money from the store employees.

According to witnesses, the suspects removed currency from the registers before fleeing the scene on foot. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies and K-9 Unit responded to the incident, and the Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating the robbery.

Authorities are requesting the public’s assistance in the investigation. The Sheriff’s Office’s Citizen Upload Video Upload Portal has been set up, and anyone with cellphone videos or images of the incident is encouraged to visit the portal at https://www.firstsheriff.com/uploadevidence/ to submit their evidence. Videos can be provided anonymously through the portal.

Detective David Lawrence of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation and has urged anyone with information about the robbery to come forward. Detective Lawrence can be reached at 301-475-4200, ext. 78130 or via email at david.lawrence@stmaryscountymd.gov.

The incident has left the community on edge, with many concerned about their safety. Local residents have expressed their shock and concern about the incident, with some calling for increased security measures in the area.

Birdies convenience store has yet to release a statement regarding the robbery. It is unclear if the store will implement additional security measures in response to the incident.

