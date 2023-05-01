The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County has approved a negotiated agreement with the Secretaries and Assistants Association of Anne Arundel County (SAAAAC) that includes step and cost-of-living increases for members of the bargaining unit. The agreement, which covers Fiscal Year 2024, was approved by the board and is set to begin on July 1, 2023.

All eligible employees within the bargaining unit will receive a step increase, while all bargaining unit employees will receive a 6 percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). However, the increases are contingent on funding from the Anne Arundel County government.

The agreement with SAAAAC was the first of several negotiations the Board is currently undertaking. The Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County, the Association of Educational Leaders, and the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, Local 1693, are still in the process of negotiating their own agreements.

SAAAAC, which represents support staff in the school system, praised the agreement as a victory for its members.

The agreement marks a significant step forward for support staff in the school system, who have been advocating for pay raises in recent years. Many support staff members have struggled to make ends meet on low wages, despite their critical role in the school system.

According to a report by the Economic Policy Institute, school support staff, including secretaries, custodians, and bus drivers, have seen their wages decline significantly over the past few decades. Adjusted for inflation, wages for school support staff were 5.8 percent lower in 2019 than they were in 1996.

This decline in wages has made it difficult for support staff to afford the rising cost of living, including housing, healthcare, and other basic expenses. As a result, many support staff members have had to take on second jobs or rely on government assistance to make ends meet.

The agreement with SAAAAC is a positive step toward addressing these issues and providing fair compensation for support staff. However, it is just the beginning of a larger conversation about the value of support staff in the school system and the need for more equitable compensation.

As negotiations continue with other bargaining units, the Board of Education will have the opportunity to address these larger issues and work toward a more equitable and just school system for all employees.

Like this: Like Loading...