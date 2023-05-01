A single-family home in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, was destroyed by a fire on April 26, 2023. The two-story dwelling located at 47357 River Springs Road, Avenue, was owned and occupied by Anthony Viera.

According to reports, the homeowner discovered the fire, and the 7th District Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene with 50 firefighters. The fire was brought under control within 45 minutes of the first alarm.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire. However, the home sustained significant damage, and the estimated cost of the structure and contents lost was $150,000 and $100,000, respectively.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the area of origin was determined to be the home’s interior. The smoke alarm and fire alarm/sprinkler statuses were unknown at the time of the incident.

Firefighters could contain the fire to the single-family dwelling, and no other structures were affected.

The 7th District Volunteer Fire Department has not released any further information regarding the cause of the fire, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of having working smoke alarms and fire suppression systems in homes. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), smoke alarms can reduce the risk of dying in a home fire by up to 50%.

The NFPA recommends installing smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area, and on every level of the home, including the basement. Also, homes should have a fire escape plan, and all family members should be familiar with it.

As the investigation into the cause of the fire continues, the 7th District Volunteer Fire Department encourages all residents to prioritize fire safety in their homes.

