Residents of La Plata can expect to hear the sound of emergency sirens on Saturday, May 6, 2023, starting at 10:00 a.m. for approximately half an hour. The test will be conducted in conjunction with the Charles County 911 Communications Center, which operates the system for the town.

The early warning devices installed in five locations will be tested to ensure they are in good working condition. The devices are situated on Charles Street in front of the Charles County Courthouse, Curley Hall Road near Quailwood Subdivision, Clarks Run Subdivision, King’s Grant Subdivision, and Shining Willow Way next to the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department.

The tests will include both siren alerts and audible notifications. Emergency Management Officials urge residents to tune in to local radio stations for more information in the event of an emergency, to have emergency supplies on hand, including a radio that can operate during a power outage, and to know the haven in their homes.

It is the responsibility of every citizen to prepare for an emergency. Emergencies can occur anytime, and being prepared can make all the difference. Having a plan in place can reduce confusion and provide a sense of security in the event of an emergency.

La Plata has been conducting these tests twice yearly, in May and December, to ensure their early warning system is fully operational. The purpose of these tests is to ensure that the system is reliable and effective in the event of an emergency.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), early warning systems are important to emergency management. They can provide advance warning of disasters, allowing individuals and communities to take appropriate actions to protect themselves and their property.

In addition to the early warning devices, La Plata also has an Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) in place. The EOP is a comprehensive plan that outlines how the town will respond to various types of emergencies, including natural disasters, technological hazards, and terrorist incidents.

The plan includes evacuation, sheltering, and communication procedures, among other things. The EOP is regularly reviewed and updated to ensure that it is up-to-date and effective.

La Plata will test its early warning devices on May 6, 2023, to ensure they are in good working condition. Emergency Management Officials are urging residents to prepare for an emergency by having an emergency plan in place, having emergency supplies on hand, including a radio that can operate during a power outage, and knowing the haven in their homes.

