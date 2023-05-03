Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) Patuxent High School’s Head Football Coach, Steve Crounse, was inducted into the Maryland Football Coaches Association (MFCA) Hall of Fame Class of 2023 on Saturday, April 29, 2023. The ceremony was held at the University of Maryland in the Gossett Field House and coincided with the University of Maryland Spring football game.

Coach Crounse has been coaching for CCPS since 2002, beginning his career at Patuxent High School before coaching at Northern High School from 2017-2019 and returning to Patuxent in 2022. His career record is 152-65, with seven Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championships and three MPSSAA Regional championships. He has also coached in three state championship games, winning the 2015 State Championship for Patuxent. Credit: Patuxent Athletics Twitter Credit: Patuxent Athletics Twitter Credit: Patuxent Athletics Twitter Credit: Patuxent Athletics Twitter Credit: Patuxent Athletics Twitter Credit: Patuxent Athletics Twitter

“This is a well-deserved honor,” said CCPS Superintendent Dr. Andraé Townsel. “Coach Crounse is an exemplary role model. We value his continued dedication to our student athletes and congratulate him on being awarded this distinguished achievement.”

Coach Crounse’s recognition marks the first time Patuxent High School has had a coach inducted into the MFCA Hall of Fame. He was one of three coaches to receive the honor from the MFCA for 2023. All of this year’s inductees will have their names engraved on the wall of the new Cole Field House training facility at the University of Maryland in College Park.

Coach Crounse thanked his family, friends, coaches, players, and mentors during his speech. He shared, “It’s all about relationships…about cultivating belief…about loving what you do…and loving who you are doing it with. I have been truly blessed.”

The MFCA is a non-profit organization that serves high school football coaches in Maryland. Their website aims to “promote football in the state of Maryland and to provide a forum for communication and interaction among football coaches on all levels.” The MFCA also holds an annual clinic in the winter for coaches to attend and learn new techniques and strategies.

Induction into the MFCA Hall of Fame is a highly esteemed honor for football coaches in the state of Maryland. The Hall of Fame was established in 1986 and recognizes coaches who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and success on and off the field.

In the past, notable inductees have included Morgan Wootton, former head coach of the Georgetown Hoyas, and George Young, former New York Giants general manager. The MFCA Hall of Fame seeks to honor those who have significantly contributed to the sport of football and their communities.

Coach Crounse’s induction into the MFCA Hall of Fame is a testament to his hard work and dedication to his players and the sport of football. His achievements are a source of pride for Patuxent High School and the entire Calvert County Public School system. The engraved name on the wall of the new Cole Field House training facility at the University of Maryland is a fitting tribute to his legacy as a coach and mentor.

