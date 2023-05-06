Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) has urged parents to register their children by July 1, 2023, to ensure adequate staffing for each school in the upcoming academic year. Students who will be five years old by September 1, 2023, will be eligible for kindergarten for the 2023-2024 school year. Registration can only be completed by a parent or legal guardian.

To complete the registration process, parents must provide several documents, including the front and back of their driver’s license, their child’s birth certificate, proof of residency, and immunization record. In addition, parents must complete and print the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) forms for a physical examination and lead testing. The physical form does not need to be submitted immediately but must be provided to the school within six months. The lead form is required for any student entering Pre-K, Kindergarten, or 1st Grade.

Parents can upload all required documents on the online registration portal or mail/drop off the documents to their designated school. To begin registration, parents must visit the PowerSchool Online Registration Portal from the CCPS Online Registration webpage. Chrome is the recommended browser when using PowerSchool. All the required information and forms are available on the CCPS Online Registration webpage.

The deadline for registration is July 1, 2023. Parents who miss this deadline may still register their children, but the schools cannot guarantee that their children will have a place in their designated school.

According to CCPS officials, registering children on time is crucial to adequately staff each school, plan for resources, and provide students with the necessary support for academic success.

“We urge parents to register their children as soon as possible to ensure adequate staffing for each school and provide our students with the resources they need to succeed academically,” said Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent of Calvert County Public Schools. “By registering on time, parents help us to plan for the resources needed for the upcoming academic year.”

The CCPS has also provided parents with resources and information to help them prepare their children for the 2023-2024 school year. These resources include tips on creating a school routine, helping children adjust to a new school, and preparing for the first day of school.

Calvert County Public Schools serves over 16,000 students in 22 schools, including 13 elementary schools, six middle schools, and three high schools. The school district has been recognized for its academic excellence, with several of its schools receiving the Maryland Blue Ribbon School Award.

By registering their children by the July 1 deadline, parents can ensure that their children have a place in their designated school and access to the resources and support they need to succeed academically in the upcoming school year.

