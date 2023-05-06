Four separate incidents occurred at various schools in Charles County on May 3rd and May 4th, resulting in injuries and arrests.

On May 3rd, a male student at St. Charles High School was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and malicious destruction of property. The student was found to be in possession of a female student’s cell phone and refused to return it. When the female tried to recover her phone outside of the school building, the male student choked her, spat on her, and caused injuries that required treatment by a school nurse. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Cpl. Thompson.

Later that day, four students at Davis Middle School assaulted another student who was waiting for a school bus. The victim sustained injuries and was treated by a school nurse. The school resource officer has initiated an investigation and contacted the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding charges. Anyone with information is asked to contact PFC Miedzinski.

On May 4th, a staff member at Robert D. Stethem Educational Center observed a knife protruding from the waistband of a student. The knife was safely recovered, and the school resource officer initiated an investigation and contacted the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding charges. Parents are urged to speak with their children about the dangers of possessing weapons or items that could be construed as weapons on school grounds. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact PFC Ondrish.

Also on May 4th, a student at Mattawoman Middle School informed a staff member that another student had brought a possible gun to school and was showing it to other students. The gun was later discovered to be a Splatrball gel gun with an orange tip, which could be mistaken for a real gun. The student faces disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools, and parents are urged to speak with their children about the dangers of possessing weapons or items that could be construed as weapons on school grounds. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact PFC Douglas.

These incidents serve as a reminder to parents, students, and faculty about the importance of reporting any suspicious activity or behavior to school officials or law enforcement. Charles County Public Schools has a zero-tolerance policy for violence and weapons on school grounds, and all incidents will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The safety and security of all students and staff are top priorities for Charles County Public Schools. The school system works closely with local law enforcement agencies to maintain a safe learning environment for everyone.

