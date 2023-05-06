Stephanie Lee, a junior on the Navy Women’s Golf team, has been named to the 2022-23 Academic All-Patriot League Team for the second year in a row. She is one of five golfers to receive this honor, as announced by the league office on Friday.

Lee is the fourth different women’s golfer from the Midshipmen to be selected for the Academic All-Patriot League multiple times, joining Angelica Chan, Morgan Frazier, and Renata Bucher. The season also saw Lee post a career-low scoring average of 76.04 over 26 rounds, which was the second-best mark on the team. This helped Navy register a program-record 303.9 team scoring average and win the team title in four tournaments. Individually, Lee had four top-10 finishes, tying for third at the JEL Outer Banks Women’s Intercollegiate and winning the medalist honors at the Navy Spring Invitational.

Lee’s season highlight came at the Navy Spring Invitational, where she set two program records. She achieved a program-record round of 5-under par 67 in the second round and posted a program-low 36-hole score of 4-under par 140. Lee also earned Patriot League Women’s Golfer of the Week twice during the campaign.

Aside from her athletic achievements, Lee has maintained a 3.63 GPA while majoring in operations research. She was also named a two-time Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) Scholar All-American in 2021 and 2022 and has been named to the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll for the past two seasons.

Other honorees on the 2023 Women’s Golf Academic All-Patriot League Team include Christy Chen from Boston University, Morgan Sohosky from Bucknell, Madison Pineda from Lehigh, and Vicky Zhu from Richmond.

In addition to the Academic All-Patriot League Team, Chen was also named the 2023 Patriot League Women’s Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year. The sophomore from Guangzhou, China, has been a standout golfer for Boston University and has a 3.93 GPA while pursuing a degree in business administration.

Overall, the Academic All-Patriot League Team recognizes student-athletes who have excelled in both academics and athletics. To be eligible for this honor, athletes must have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher and have completed at least one full academic year at their institution.

Lee’s achievements on and off the golf course are a testament to her hard work and dedication. She continues to represent Navy Women’s Golf with pride and honor, and her success serves as an inspiration to her teammates and fellow athletes across the league. Congratulations to Stephanie Lee and all of the honorees on the 2022-23 Academic All-Patriot League Team!

