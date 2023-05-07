MECHANICSVILLE, MD – On May 4th at around 5:00 p.m., the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire at 27480 Stanton Way in Mechanicsville, St. Mary’s County, Maryland. The fire affected a shed and a detached garage owned by Marie Wilkinson, but fortunately, there were no injuries or deaths reported.

According to the preliminary investigation report, the fire started inside the shed and quickly spread to the garage and a vehicle parked nearby. A neighbor discovered the fire and immediately called for help. The Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department was the primary responding department and sent 60 firefighters and 10 volunteers to the scene. Credit: Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Credit: Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Credit: Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Credit: Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Credit: Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Credit: Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Credit: Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Credit: Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department

Upon arrival, the firefighters found the detached garage, which measured 20×40, well involved in flames. The fire posed a potential threat to a nearby one-story single-family home. The firefighters quickly went to work, and it took them about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to the nearby home, and the crew of Engine 72 verified that there was no extension of the fire inside the house. The firefighters continued to work on the scene, mopping up and assisting with overhaul, before returning to their quarters at 1850 hours.

The fire caused an estimated $30,000 worth of structural damage, and the value of the contents lost is yet to be determined. Smoke and fire alarms/sprinkler systems were not on the property. The fire department stated that it was an accidental fire.

The Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department urged everyone to have working smoke alarms in their homes to alert them to potential fires. Smoke alarms are one of the most effective ways to prevent injury or death in the event of a fire. The department also advised homeowners to check their electrical wiring regularly and never to leave appliances, such as dryers or stoves, unattended while in use.

The fire department’s quick response and effective efforts prevented the fire from spreading and causing further damage. It is a testament to the dedication and skill of the firefighters and volunteers that serve the Mechanicsville area. The incident serves as a reminder to everyone to be vigilant and prepared for any emergency.

Chief 2A held the Mechanicsville Command during the incident. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is not believed to be a case of arson. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Like this: Like Loading...