The Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) family is mourning the loss of their cherished North American River otter, Chumley. The 20-year-old otter passed away recently, leaving behind a legacy of playful antics and delighting visitors by the thousands.

Chumley had been a resident at CMM for most of his life and had recently held the title of the senior otter of the museum’s otter trio. In 2016, he welcomed two new otters, Chessie Grace and Calvert, to share his habitat. Together, the three otters had been the exhibit stars for the past seven years, entertaining visitors with their charming personalities and playful behavior. Credit: Calvert Marine Museum Credit: Calvert Marine Museum Credit: Calvert Marine Museum Credit: Calvert Marine Museum Credit: Calvert Marine Museum

The Estuarine Biology team at CMM had noticed a change in Chumley’s behavior over the last month. It began offering him his favorite treats, such as shrimp, scallops, and carrots, to encourage his appetite. Despite their best efforts, Chumley’s health continued to decline.

River otters typically live around ten to twelve years in the wild and fifteen to twenty years in captivity, making Chumley’s life span impressive.

“We are forever grateful for the time with Chumley and are proud of our staff and volunteers for providing the highest level of care for our animals at the museum,” said CMM in a Facebook post.

CMM has a long-standing reputation for providing the highest quality care for their animals, and Chumley was no exception. The museum’s staff and volunteers are committed to the well-being of their animals and work diligently to provide the best possible environment for their furry friends.

The museum will continue to care for Chessie Grace and Calvert, who have now become the focal point of the otter exhibit. Visitors can still enjoy watching the playful pair and learn more about North American River otters at CMM.

Chumley’s passing has been met with an outpouring of support from the community. Many visitors have shared their condolences on social media, expressing their sadness and fond memories of the charming otter.

CMM remains committed to providing visitors a safe and enjoyable experience, while also honoring the memory of their beloved otter, Chumley.

