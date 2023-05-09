In a bid to foster partnerships and make Maryland stronger and more equitable, Governor Wes Moore has signed an executive order to establish the Maryland Council on Innovation and Impact. The order reflects the Moore-Miller Administration’s commitment to partnership as a core tenet of good governance.

During the signing ceremony, Governor Moore expressed his administration’s desire to work with anyone ready to build a Maryland that leaves no one behind. He added that the council would ensure that everyone has a voice in the process of building the future the state wants to see.

The governor has appointed Jonny Dorsey, Deputy Chief of Staff, as Senior Advisor on Innovation and Impact and Chair of the council. Dorsey, in his statement, said that the council was designed to forge critical strategic partnerships, test innovative interventions, and pool private and public funds to scale solutions that will make Maryland’s decade.

The council’s principal functions include ensuring the resources and expertise of innovative social sector organizations can be leveraged, deployed, and aligned with the state’s efforts to meet challenges. Additionally, it will infuse all of the state’s innovation and impact work with the best available evidence, identify and explore ways to develop and strengthen cross-sector partnerships, encourage policies that increase charitable giving, and bring ideas and policy options to the governor for developing partnerships to deliver community services.

To make Maryland healthier, stronger, and more equitable, the council will find ways for the state government to work alongside social sector organizations, including foundations, businesses, and philanthropies.

The governor may appoint additional individuals as honorary co-chairs of the council, consisting of the heads of principal departments or their designees. These include the Maryland Department of Health, Maryland Department of Human Services, Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, Maryland Department of Juvenile Services, and Maryland Department of Service and Civic Innovation. Each principal department in the Executive Branch will designate a liaison to support the council’s work.

The council will also consist of no more than 25 members who the governor will appoint to represent Maryland’s broad and diverse range of innovative and impactful organizations from all sectors. Members appointed by Governor Moore will serve for up to two consecutive two-year terms, and the council will update the governor twice a year on notable efforts, goals, and achievements.

The establishment of the Maryland Council on Innovation and Impact clearly indicates that the Moore-Miller Administration is determined to enhance partnerships and foster collaboration among all sectors to make Maryland stronger, healthier, and more equitable. The council will identify, encourage, and implement policies and programs that will leave no one behind and create a better future for all Marylanders.

