HOLLYWOOD, Md. – Cole Tarleton, a sophomore from Hollywood, Maryland, has been honored for his outstanding academic achievements by the College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA). Tarleton has been selected as a member of the CSC Academic All-District® Baseball Team. The announcement of the Academic All-District® Teams for all three NCAA divisions and the National Association for Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) was made on Tuesday afternoon, May 16.

The CSC Academic All-District® Baseball Team, chosen by CSC, acknowledges the nation’s most accomplished student-athletes who have excelled both on the field and in the classroom. Those named as Academic All-District® honorees are eligible for consideration on the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. The first, second, and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced on June 7.

To be eligible for nomination, a student-athlete must be a starter or a significant contributor with a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50 (on a 4.00 scale) at their current institution. Additionally, the student-athlete must have completed at least one full calendar year at the institution and be at least a sophomore academically and athletically.

Off the baseball field, Tarleton has demonstrated exceptional academic prowess as an economics major, maintaining an impressive 3.606 GPA. His outstanding performance led him to be included on the Dean’s List in the Fall of 2022.

Tarleton’s exceptional abilities were also evident during his sophomore season as he excelled in numerous statistical categories. Notably, he led the Seahawks with six home runs, three triples, 72 total bases, and an impressive .699 slugging percentage. Moreover, Tarleton ranked second on the team with a .388 batting average, 40 hits, 26 runs batted in (RBI), and a .476 on-base percentage. His offensive contributions also included eight doubles, which tied him for third on the team.

Defensively, Tarleton exhibited his skill and reliability, boasting a .984 fielding percentage with 57 putouts, three assists, and only one error in 61 chances.

In terms of conference statistical rankings, Tarleton showcased his talent by tying for fourth in the United East Conference for triples, ranking seventh in slugging percentage, eighth in on-base plus slugging (OPS) with a team-leading 1.175, and 10th in hitting.

Throughout the season, Tarleton consistently displayed his capabilities, achieving several noteworthy milestones. He achieved a career-tying three hits on four separate occasions, while also recording a career-high two doubles against Wells College on March 18. Additionally, Tarleton had two games where he drove in four runs, matching his career-best record. He also showcased his defensive prowess, achieving season-high benchmarks of four putouts in three games and scoring three runs twice. Overall, Tarleton contributed significantly to the team’s success, amassing 14 multi-hit games and six multi-RBI games, which ranked second on the team.

Cole Tarleton’s remarkable achievements on the field and in the classroom have rightfully earned him recognition as a member of the CSC Academic All-District® Baseball Team. As Tarleton continues his academic and athletic pursuits, he exemplifies the qualities of a dedicated student-athlete, serving as an inspiration to his teammates and peers.

Like this: Like Loading...