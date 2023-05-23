LOVEVILLE, MD – A motor vehicle collision occurred on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 9:19 pm, resulting in life-threatening injuries in the area of Point Lookout Road (Route 5) and Frederick Lane. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol deputies swiftly responded to the scene, and the Collision Reconstruction Unit took charge of the investigation.

Preliminary findings indicate that the accident involved a 1998 Toyota Corolla, driven by 44-year-old Robert Edward Lee Jr. from Brandywine, and a 2019 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 36-year-old Marcerra Nichole Jordan from Leonardtown. The Toyota was traveling northbound on Point Lookout Road when, for reasons yet unknown, it crossed the centerline and collided with the Jeep Cherokee.

As a result of the collision, Jordan sustained suspected minor injuries and was immediately transported to a local hospital for medical attention. Meanwhile, Lee’s injuries were deemed incapacitating, necessitating transportation to Baltimore Shock Trauma. The severity of the injuries underlines the seriousness of the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing, with law enforcement officials diligently working to uncover the circumstances surrounding the collision. At this point, it remains uncertain whether speed or impairment played a role in the accident. Authorities will meticulously examine all available evidence and conduct interviews to shed light on the incident.

Authorities are seeking the assistance of anyone who may have witnessed the collision or possesses information about events leading up to the accident. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office encourages these individuals to come forward and provide their statements to aid in the investigation. Cpl. Rachael Roszell can be reached at 301-475-4200, extension 78108 or via email at rachael.roszell@stmaryscountymd.gov.

