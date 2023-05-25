BALTIMORE, MD (May 25, 2023) – AAA is gearing up for an expected surge in roadside assistance requests during the Memorial Day weekend, as travel rebounds and Americans embark on the much-anticipated “Great American Road Trip.” With almost 37 million people, including nearly 755,000 Marylanders, planning to hit the road for their holiday destination, AAA’s Emergency Roadside crews are preparing to respond to the needs of stranded motorists across the nation. Dead batteries, tire troubles, lockouts, and even empty fuel tanks are among the common issues anticipated.

“AAA is known for our legendary roadside assistance,” said Edward Hickey, Manager of AAA Fleet Operations in Baltimore. “We pride ourselves on providing great service and keeping drivers and families safe. We look forward to getting our Members back on the roads as quickly and safely as possible for the Memorial Day weekend and throughout the busy summer.”

Last year, AAA received over 460,000 calls from Members across the country over the Memorial Day weekend. This year, the number of calls is expected to exceed 483,000, making it one of the busiest Memorial Day weekends on record.

To avoid the inconvenience and expense of a breakdown, AAA is strongly encouraging all motorists to ensure their vehicles are road-ready before embarking on their journeys. Travelers can have their vehicles inspected by a trusted mechanic at any AAA Car Care, Insurance, and Travel Center or any AAA Approved Auto Repair facility.

Whether preparing for a trip during the Memorial Day weekend or gearing up for a summer filled with road adventures, AAA reminds drivers to take necessary precautions. It is essential to have a fully charged cell phone and a well-stocked summer emergency kit in the vehicle.

AAA’s Summer Emergency Kit should include the following items:

Fully charged cell phone and car charger

First-aid kit

Blanket

Flashlight with extra fresh batteries

Rags, paper towels, or pre-moistened wipes

Emergency warning devices such as road flares or reflectors

Jumper cables

Drinking water and snacks for everyone in the car, including pets

Furthermore, AAA Members are encouraged to download the AAA app for Emergency Roadside Service or program the AAA Help line and their membership number into their phones for easy access.

As AAA’s Roadside Rescue Team prepares to assist motorists on the roads, they appeal to drivers to be mindful of AAA technicians and other emergency first responders.

“Drivers need to focus on driving without distraction and keeping everyone on the road safe by slowing down and moving over for all who are working at the roadside,” said Hickey.

AAA’s commitment to providing reliable and efficient roadside assistance remains unwavering. With travel demand on the rise and millions of Americans eager to explore the open road, AAA stands ready to fulfill its mission of ensuring the safety and peace of mind of its Members. As the summer season kicks off, motorists can rely on AAA’s trusted services to keep their journeys smooth and trouble-free.

