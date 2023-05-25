Southern Maryland – Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland has introduced Buster, an adorable 3-year-old, 28-pound beagle, as their Dog of the Week. This charming canine is eagerly seeking a foster or forever home where he can share his love and companionship.

Buster has won the hearts of many with his wagging tail and enthusiastic greetings. He longs for a loving home and a human companion to accompany him on daily walks and curl up with. As a young and active dog, Buster would also appreciate a fenced yard, where he can bask in the sun, chase balls and bubbles, and indulge in his signature “beagle zoomies.” Not to mention, a few sniffing adventures along the way.

The Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland shared a heartwarming transport video of Buster, which showcases his love for ear scratches and car rides. The video can be viewed at this link: https://www.facebook.com/100064353622353/videos/pcb.606034114885037/959488008408944.

Having completed his vetting, Buster is now fully prepared to join a foster or forever home. If you believe you can offer this delightful beagle a ticket to the good life, the organization encourages you to visit their website at beaglemaryland.org and fill out an application. Buster is eagerly awaiting his perfect match!

Furthermore, if you’re interested in meeting other beagles who are also in search of foster or forever homes, you can follow this link: http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vCurrentDogs.aspx.

The Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland is a dedicated non-profit organization that aims to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome beagles in need. Their primary goal is to provide these lovable canines with a second chance at life, ensuring they find caring and suitable homes.

Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland relies on the support of volunteers, donors, and compassionate individuals who are passionate about animal welfare. By adopting a beagle or offering temporary foster care, individuals can make a significant difference in the lives of these precious animals.

If you are unable to adopt or foster a beagle at this time, there are still several ways to contribute. Donations to the Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland can be made through their website, helping to cover veterinary expenses, food, and other necessary supplies. Additionally, spreading awareness about the organization and its mission through social media or word-of-mouth can greatly assist in finding loving homes for these deserving beagles.

Buster, with his adorable personality and lovable nature, represents just one of the many dogs waiting for a chance at happiness. By opening your heart and home to a rescue dog like Buster, you can make a lifelong impact and experience the joy of unconditional love.

For more information about Buster or other beagles available for adoption, please visit beaglemaryland.org or contact Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland directly.

Like this: Like Loading...