PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – Naval Air Station (NAS) Patuxent River has scheduled noise-generating testing events in the surrounding communities from June 5 to June 19, 2023. The exercises, known as Field Carrier Landing Practices (FCLPs), are integral to pilot training for safe aircraft carrier landings. The community may experience increased noise levels during this period.

FCLPs are simulated carrier landings designed to prepare pilots for the challenging task of safely landing on an aircraft carrier. These practices involve a series of touch-and-go maneuvers, commonly called “bounces.” During FCLPs, pilots meticulously coordinate airspeed, altitude, and power to approach the ship and execute a safe landing on its deck. The precision and safety of service members, as well as the success of their mission, rely heavily on FCLP training. Landing on an aircraft carrier remains one of the most challenging tasks in military aviation, requiring extensive and ongoing training before pilots can be deployed.

Residents near NAS Patuxent River should anticipate increased noise levels during the scheduled FCLP exercises. The noise-generating activities are an inherent part of the training process. However, NAS Patuxent River is committed to minimizing the impact on the local community, taking necessary precautions to mitigate the effects of these operations.

NAS Patuxent River has provided a dedicated helpline to keep residents informed and address any concerns. Individuals seeking additional information or with specific inquiries can call 1-866-819-9028.

Pilots’ safety and preparedness are paramount to NAS Patuxent River. By conducting FCLPs, the naval air station ensures that its pilots possess the required skills and expertise to handle the complexities of landing on an aircraft carrier. These exercises are crucial for maintaining the high standards of the United States military aviation and ensuring the safety of personnel during deployments.

While the noise levels may be noticeable during the testing events, it is essential to recognize the significance of these operations. NAS Patuxent River acknowledges the inconvenience caused by the noise and appreciates the understanding and support of the surrounding communities. The naval air station remains committed to protecting and serving the nation, and FCLP training plays an integral role in achieving that goal.

Residents are encouraged to reach out to the provided helpline for any questions or concerns they may have regarding the FCLP exercises. NAS Patuxent River is dedicated to maintaining open lines of communication and fostering positive relationships with the community.

Like this: Like Loading...