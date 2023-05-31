LEONARDTOWN, MD – As the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season approaches, the St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Emergency Services urges community members to take necessary precautions and be prepared for potential storms. The hurricane season officially starts on June 1, 2023, and will continue through November 30, 2023.

According to forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center, a National Weather Service division, the Atlantic is expected to experience near-normal hurricane activity this year. NOAA’s outlook for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season indicates a 40% chance of a near-normal season, with a projected range of 12 to 17 total named storms characterized by 39 mph or higher winds.

In light of these predictions, St. Mary’s County Government emphasizes the importance of preparedness. It has launched an initiative to inform residents about the necessary measures they should take to safeguard themselves and their communities. Community members are encouraged to visit the official county website at stmaryscountymd.gov/prepare to access vital information on hurricane preparedness.

The Department of Emergency Services advises residents to create an emergency plan that includes evacuation routes, communication strategies, and essential supplies such as non-perishable food, water, medication, and batteries. Additionally, it is crucial to secure important documents, reinforce homes, and stay informed about local weather updates.

“Disasters will not wait; neither should you,” warns the St. Mary’s County Government. By being proactive and prepared, residents can mitigate potential risks and enhance their safety during the hurricane season. Taking the necessary precautions before a storm can significantly minimize damage and facilitate a quick recovery process.

St. Mary’s County residents are encouraged to stay informed about weather forecasts and any updates provided by local authorities. Following the guidance of emergency management officials and heeding evacuation orders, when issued, are crucial steps in ensuring personal safety and the well-being of the entire community.

In addition to individual preparedness, community members are urged to consider vulnerable populations such as the elderly, individuals with disabilities, and those who may require additional assistance during an emergency. By reaching out to neighbors and offering support, residents can foster a sense of unity and resilience within their communities.

In recent years, hurricanes have caused significant devastation along the Atlantic coast, resulting in loss of life, property damage, and widespread disruptions. Being prepared and staying informed about the latest developments can help mitigate the impact of these natural disasters.

As the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season approaches, St. Mary’s County Government remains committed to the safety and well-being of its residents. The county aims to enhance community resilience and minimize the potential risks associated with hurricanes by equipping individuals with the necessary knowledge and resources.

St. Mary’s County residents are urged to take immediate action and visit stmaryscountymd.gov/prepare to access valuable information on hurricane preparedness. By being proactive and prepared, individuals can protect themselves, their families, and their property in the face of potential storms during the upcoming hurricane season.

Remember, disasters do not wait, and neither should you. Prepare today to ensure a safer tomorrow.

Like this: Like Loading...