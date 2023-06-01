Annapolis, MD – Governor Wes Moore announced today that the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) has introduced Maryland Mobile ID in Google Wallet. This groundbreaking initiative makes Maryland the first state in the nation to offer digital licenses and IDs in Google Wallet, providing users with a secure and convenient way to verify their identity during airport security screenings.

The introduction of Maryland Mobile ID in Google Wallet follows the state’s successful launch of Mobile ID in Apple Wallet in May 2022. With this recent addition, Maryland has become the first state to offer Mobile ID on both significant mobile wallet platforms. It’s important to note that Maryland Mobile ID in Google Wallet and Maryland Mobile ID in Apple Wallet is the only authorized forms of digital IDs issued by the Motor Vehicle Administration.

Governor Moore expressed his enthusiasm for the state’s technological advancements, stating, “Maryland is leading the way in creating a more competitive and innovative digital environment while prioritizing accessibility and customer service. Maryland Mobile ID advances our administration’s work to deliver safe and secure services that benefit all Marylanders.”

Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld highlighted the role of innovation and technology in shaping a more equitable and accessible transportation system. He emphasized that Maryland Mobile ID offers added convenience for customers, empowering them to have their driver’s license or ID card readily accessible on their mobile devices.

Marylanders can now add their driver’s license or ID card to Google Wallet and present it at select Transportation Security Administration (TSA) airport PreCheck checkpoints. This feature is currently available at airports such as Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. It is essential to note that Maryland Mobile ID is exclusive to individuals with a valid Maryland-issued driver’s license or ID. Furthermore, Marylanders must carry their physical driver’s license or ID as the mobile ID is a companion to the physical document.

Google Wallet Vice President and General Manager Jenny Cheng highlighted the convenience and efficiency of digital wallets, stating, “Google Wallet makes navigating day-to-day life easier by enabling quick and convenient access to everyday essentials like your payment cards, loyalty cards, concert tickets, and more.” Cheng also emphasized the importance of including an ID option in the digital wallet, envisioning a future where physical wallets are no longer necessary.

Regarding privacy and security, Google Wallet ensures the utmost protection of personal identification information. IDs stored in Wallet are encrypted, meaning that access to this sensitive data is restricted unless explicitly shared by the user. Users must authenticate their device and choose which fields of their ID they wish to share when presenting it. Google cannot access users’ IDs, and contents cannot be shared without user permission. The Motor Vehicle Administration is solely responsible for verifying and validating Maryland Mobile ID enrollment.

Individuals seeking more information about Maryland Mobile ID in Google Wallet, including instructions on how to add and use it at airports, can visit the MVA website. Maryland’s pioneering initiative sets a new standard in digital identification, promoting safety, convenience, and accessibility for its residents.

