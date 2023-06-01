Starting today, first responders and law enforcement officers who are residents of Maryland will be eligible for a $40 discount on an Annual State Park and Trail Passport, according to an announcement by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The passport, which grants unlimited day-use entry to all of Maryland’s state parks and park facilities for one year, is typically priced at $75 for in-state residents.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz praised this initiative to recognize and honor the dedication and sacrifice of Maryland residents who serve as first responders. He thanked the General Assembly for passing the legislation and Senator Mary Beth Carozza for spearheading the effort. Secretary Kurtz also appreciated Maryland park rangers, volunteers, and all first responders who diligently serve their communities. Photo by Anthony Burrows, Maryland Department of Natural Resources

The $40 discount will be available to Maryland residents serving as law enforcement officers, emergency medical technicians, firefighters, and other similar emergency personnel. The legislation proposing this initiative received bipartisan support in the General Assembly and was signed into law by Governor Wes Moore. State Senator Carozza sponsored the bill with the support of 13 cosponsors.

In addition to unlimited day-use admission to Maryland’s state parks and facilities, the annual pass also provides unlimited boat launching at applicable state park facilities. Furthermore, pass holders will enjoy a 10% discount on state-operated concession items and boat rentals.

Maryland Park Service Acting Superintendent and Ranger Angela Crenshaw expressed delight in offering first responders a discounted Maryland State Park and Trail Passport, enabling them to experience the beauty of the state parks with their families and friends. Crenshaw emphasized the importance of recognizing and appreciating the invaluable service first responders provided while expressing gratitude for their role in safeguarding the public lands.

Residents can purchase park passes at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources online store. To avail of the discounted price of $35, purchasers must present identification or other credentials as a first responder, along with proof of Maryland residency.

This initiative acknowledges the selfless commitment of first responders and encourages them to take time for relaxation and rejuvenation in Maryland’s stunning natural spaces. The state aims to express gratitude and support for those who tirelessly serve and protect their communities by providing them with a discounted State Park and Trail Passport.

To take advantage of this discount and explore Maryland’s state parks and park facilities, eligible first responders and law enforcement officers are encouraged to promptly acquire their Annual State Park and Trail Passports. By doing so, they can embark on memorable outdoor adventures and enjoy the tranquility and natural wonders Maryland offers.

