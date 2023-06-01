ANNAPOLIS, MD – Maryland Governor Wes Moore has officially declared June 2023 as LGBTQIA+ Pride Month in the state. This proclamation marks a significant step towards recognizing and celebrating the contributions, resilience, courage, and joy of LGBTQIA+ Marylanders. Additionally, it highlights the progress made in achieving full equality and equity for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Governor Moore expressed his commitment to inclusivity and love: "In Maryland, we lead with love and inclusion. I want everyone in our LGBTQIA+ community to know that they deserve to be seen for who they are, and our administration will stand with them in the fight for equality and equity." He emphasized the importance of uplifting LGBTQIA+ stories, embracing their courage, and celebrating their humanity. The governor promised to take necessary steps to protect and honor all Marylanders throughout his tenure.

According to recent data, more than 500,000 residents in Maryland identify as part of the LGBTQIA+ community, encompassing lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, agender, asexual, aromantic, and additional gender and sexual identities. These individuals contribute significantly to various aspects of Maryland’s society, including communities, economy, culture, arts, and history.

Lieutenant Governor Miller echoed Governor Moore’s sentiments, emphasizing the significance of Pride Month and the ongoing struggle against hatred, discrimination, and bigotry. “This month is a celebration of the beauty and uniqueness of the queer community, but it’s also a time to reaffirm our commitment to uplifting LGBTQIA+ Marylanders,” said Lt. Gov. Miller. He added that LGBTQIA+ individuals deserve to live their lives authentically without fear or the need to conceal their identities. The lieutenant governor vowed that the current administration would always protect the rights of all Marylanders.

In recent months, Maryland has taken notable steps towards inclusivity and equality. The Maryland Legislative LGBTQ+ Caucus was established within the General Assembly, creating a platform for LGBTQIA+ voices and concerns to be heard and addressed. On March 31, Governor Moore became the first governor in Maryland’s history to officially proclaim Transgender Day of Visibility in the state, recognizing and honoring transgender individuals and their contributions.

Last month, Governor Moore proudly signed the Trans Health Equity Act into law. This groundbreaking legislation mandates that Maryland Medicaid provide additional coverage for gender-affirming care starting from January 1, 2024. The Act ensures that transgender individuals access necessary healthcare services and removes financial barriers that previously hindered their ability to receive gender-affirming care.

The proclamation of LGBTQIA+ Pride Month in Maryland signifies a significant milestone in the state’s ongoing journey toward inclusivity and equality. It acknowledges the diverse experiences and contributions of the LGBTQIA+ community while affirming the state’s commitment to protecting and uplifting all Marylanders. As June begins, Marylanders across the state will have the opportunity to celebrate, reflect, and honor the progress made while continuing to advocate for a more inclusive and accepting society.

