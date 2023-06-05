LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – A mobile home in Lexington Park, St. Mary’s County, Maryland, was engulfed in flames on June 3, resulting in the tragic loss of four animals and causing minor injuries to one individual. The fire, discovered by the occupant, was believed to have originated in the living room area of the dwelling, with the preliminary cause determined to be an overloaded power strip.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. at 21475 Dana Court, a residential address in Lexington Park. Bryan Lenharr, the owner and sole occupant of the mobile home, sustained mild thermal injuries but refused treatment at the scene. Unfortunately, two dogs and two cats could not escape the fire and perished as a result.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

Upon receiving the emergency call, the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded promptly. A total of 50 firefighters arrived and worked diligently to control the blaze, which took approximately 25 minutes to bring under control. Despite their efforts, the mobile home suffered significant damage, with estimated losses amounting to $25,000 for the structure and $10,000 for its contents.

The exact status of the smoke alarm within the mobile home remains undetermined at this time. However, it is worth noting that no fire alarm or sprinkler system was present on the property. These safety measures could have potentially mitigated the extent of the damage and prevented the loss of lives.

Authorities confirmed that no arrests have been made in connection with the incident, indicating that the fire was deemed accidental in nature. The overloaded power strip in the living room is believed to have sparked the fire, leading to its rapid spread throughout the structure. This highlights the importance of practicing electrical safety and avoiding the overuse of power strips, particularly in older or more vulnerable buildings.

The fire serves as a somber reminder of the devastating consequences that can arise from even seemingly minor safety oversights. Individuals must prioritize installing and regularly maintaining smoke alarms and fire prevention systems in their homes. Additionally, proper education regarding the safe use of electrical appliances and power strips can help prevent similar incidents in the future.

While the loss of property and beloved pets’ lives is undoubtedly heartbreaking, the incident could have had far more severe consequences. Firefighters’ swift response and efficient coordination were instrumental in controlling the fire and preventing further damage or injuries. Their bravery and dedication in the face of such challenging circumstances are commendable.

As investigations into the incident continue, local authorities and fire departments urge residents to remain vigilant and proactive in safeguarding their homes against fire hazards. Regular safety inspections, adherence to electrical codes, and implementing precautionary measures can significantly reduce the risk of fires and ensure the well-being of individuals and their cherished companions.

For those interested in supporting the affected individual, Bryan Lenharr, and helping him recover from this devastating event, please consider contacting local organizations and charities that assist fire victims. Together, the community can offer solace and support during this difficult time.

