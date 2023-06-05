St. Mary’s County, MD – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently executed a series of alcohol compliance checks, targeting 12 establishments in northern and central St. Mary’s County. The operation on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, aimed to ensure businesses’ adherence to Maryland’s alcohol laws. Out of the dozen businesses surveyed, an overwhelming majority, 11 in total, successfully complied with the legal requirements. However, one establishment failed to verify the identification of an underage individual.

During the covert operation, a 19-year-old individual, dressed inconspicuously and without carrying any identification, was instructed to enter each establishment and attempt to purchase an alcoholic beverage. The operation aimed to assess the businesses’ diligence in requesting identification from underage patrons.

The compliance checks revealed that 92 percent of the businesses visited fully complied with Maryland’s laws, properly requesting identification from the undercover individual. Unfortunately, one business neglected to ask for identification or confirm the individual’s age, allowing the underage operative to purchase an alcoholic beverage successfully.

The majority of the businesses scrutinized demonstrated their commitment to upholding the law. The following establishments were found to comply with the legal requirements: Big Dogs’ Paradise in Mechanicsville, Capt. Sam’s in Bushwood, Cooks Liquor in Hollywood, DJ’s One Stop Shop in Mechanicsville, Fred’s Liquor in Charlotte Hall, Lighthouse in Charlotte Hall, Race-N In in Budds Creek, St. Mary’s Gas Station in Clements, Third Base Store in Loveville, Village Liquors in Chaptico, and Vino 2 Wine & Liquor in Charlotte Hall.

Regrettably, Chaptico Market in Chaptico failed to meet the necessary compliance standards, thereby falling short in the identification verification process. As a result, the alcohol violation report was forwarded to the St. Mary’s County Alcohol Beverage Board for further review.

Maryland’s alcohol laws are in place to safeguard the well-being of underage individuals and maintain order within the community. By diligently enforcing these regulations, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Alcohol Enforcement Unit are actively working to protect the country’s youth from the potential risks of underage drinking.

The St. Mary’s County Alcohol Beverage Board will now thoroughly examine the reported violation. The board plays a crucial role in overseeing and regulating alcohol-related activities within the county, ensuring the proper functioning of establishments and the responsible consumption of alcoholic beverages.

Law enforcement agencies nationwide continue to prioritize compliance checks as part of their efforts to combat underage drinking. By proactively identifying establishments that fail to uphold the legal requirements, authorities can take appropriate action to rectify the situation and deter further infractions.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to maintaining a safe and responsible drinking environment for all residents. Through ongoing compliance checks and collaborative efforts with the Alcohol Beverage Board, law enforcement aims to protect the county’s youth and promote responsible alcohol consumption within the community.

As the St. Mary’s County Alcohol Beverage Board conducts its review of the violation, the community eagerly awaits the outcomes and any potential measures that may be taken to address the non-compliant establishment.

Like this: Like Loading...