St. Mary’s County, MD – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is delighted to announce the well-deserved promotions of several exceptional deputies. Sheriff Steve Hall expressed his pride in their accomplishments and emphasized the significance of their increased responsibilities. The promotions, effective June 1, 2023, include the elevation of Lieutenant Shawn Moses to the esteemed position of Captain of the Administrative Division.

As Captain, Moses will oversee critical areas such as the personnel section, records section, fiscal section, property unit, and police services. Sheriff Hall congratulated Captain Moses on his achievement, stating, “This is the highest level of accomplishment. It’s also the highest level of accountability.” Sheriff Hall and DFC Michael Walker Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Crime Lab Technician Carleigh Hill and DFC Nicholas Hill Sheriff Hall and Lt. Sheena Tirpak Sheriff Steve Hall and Captain Shawn Moses

Captain Moses embarked on his journey with the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office as a student intern at St. Mary’s College of Maryland in 2002. In 2004, he joined the agency as a deputy sheriff and diligently served in the Patrol Division from 2005 to 2008. His commendable work led to his transfer to the Vice/Narcotics Division, where he ascended to the rank of Deputy First Class in 2008. Further demonstrating his dedication, Moses achieved the rank of Corporal in 2010 and subsequently advanced to Sergeant in 2015.

In 2018, Sergeant Moses transitioned to the Special Operations Division, where he effectively supervised the Lexington Park and Leonardtown COPs Unit. In 2021, his expertise led him to spearhead the development of a strategic enforcement plan known as the Youth Gun Violence Task Force. This initiative later evolved into the Criminal Intelligence Unit within the Criminal Investigations Division.

Recognizing his outstanding contributions, Sergeant Moses was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in July 2021, assuming the role of Assistant Commander in the Criminal Investigations Division. Sheriff Hall commended Lieutenant Moses for his accomplishments and entrusted him with navigating the future of the agency, stating, “You have the trust of this agency. You have the trust of this community.”

Another noteworthy promotion within the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is that of Sergeant Sheena Tirpak, who has been promoted to the position of Lieutenant, effective June 1, 2023. Sheriff Hall acknowledged Lieutenant Tirpak’s exemplary performance, affirming her crucial role in shaping the agency’s future.

Moreover, the agency recognizes the accomplishments of Deputy Nicholas Hill, who recently attained the rank of Deputy First Class on May 18, 2023. Additionally, Deputy Michael Walker is set to assume the rank of Deputy First Class on June 3, 2023, marking a significant milestone in his career.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office takes immense pride in the professional growth and accomplishments of its dedicated deputies. These promotions highlight the agency’s commitment to recognizing and fostering talent within its ranks. Sheriff Steve Hall extended his congratulations to all the newly promoted deputies, expressing his confidence in their abilities to continue serving and protecting the community.

Like this: Like Loading...