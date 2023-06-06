Leonardtown, Md. – St. Mary’s County Library, in collaboration with St. Mary’s College of Maryland, St. Mary’s County Museum Division, Historic Sotterley, and Historic St. Mary’s City, is thrilled to announce the upcoming display of the World on the Move: 250,000 Years of Human Migration exhibit at the Lexington Park Library. This groundbreaking exhibit, developed by the American Anthropological Association in partnership with the Smithsonian’s Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage, aims to reshape the public discourse on migration and displacement by presenting them as shared human experiences that connect us all.

After an extensive selection process, the St. Mary’s County Library was chosen to host the closing location of this traveling exhibit, which will run from July 21 to August 22, 2025. Fifteen public libraries nationwide were chosen to showcase the exhibit for five to six weeks, from March 2023 to August 2025. Credit: Twitter Credit: D.C. Public Library

World on the Move delves into the intricate and diverse narratives of human migration throughout history, enabling visitors to discern the truly novel aspects of contemporary migration from the enduring patterns that have characterized our species for millennia. Through the presentation of case studies from various world regions, the exhibit fosters an environment where visitors can feel comfortable discussing migration issues, sharing their family’s migration stories, and developing a deeper empathy towards migrants in their communities and beyond.

The Lexington Park Library will not be the sole venue for this momentous event. Programs and events associated with the exhibit will also be held at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, St. Mary’s County Museums, Historic Sotterley, and Historic St. Mary’s City. These programs will focus on the rich history of St. Mary’s County, spanning from the First Americans to the present day. Given the complex impact of human migration on St. Mary’s, these events will explore various aspects such as archaeology, historical narratives, and personal testimonies.

The American Anthropological Association, in collaboration with the Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage, Smithsonian Exhibitions, Ravenswood Studios, and the American Library Association’s Public Programs Office, have joined forces to bring this significant and timely exhibit to communities nationwide. Further details regarding the exhibit and accompanying programs and events will be announced in late 2024.

To learn more about the World on the Move: 250,000 Years of Human Migration exhibit and associated programs and events, interested individuals can contact Michael Blackwell, St. Mary’s County Library Director, at 301-475-2151 or via email at mblackwell@stmalib.org. This exhibit promises to offer a thought-provoking and enlightening experience that sheds light on the shared human experience of migration, inviting visitors to deepen their understanding and appreciation for the stories of migrants past and present.

Like this: Like Loading...