CALVERT COUNTY, MD (June 7, 2023) – A house fire in Huntingtown overnight has resulted in the loss of two lives as investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office work diligently to determine the origin and cause of the devastating incident.

The fire broke out in the early hours, around 3:00 a.m., prompting an immediate response from the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department and neighboring fire departments. A neighbor first noticed the house engulfed in flames and quickly alerted the authorities. Firefighters arrived at the scene in the 1600 block of Maurham Court, where they were informed that two individuals might still be inside the burning residence. Despite the heroic efforts of the emergency responders, the fire proved to be a formidable challenge, taking almost two hours to bring under control. Tragically, the intensity of the blaze eventually caused the home to collapse.

Due to the situation’s complexity, additional support was requested from the Prince Georges County Fire Investigation Unit and the City of Annapolis Fire and Explosive Services Unit. With the aid of heavy equipment, the teams worked diligently for several hours to search through the rubble. Their efforts led to the discovery of two adult victims amidst the remains of the house. To determine the exact cause of death and positively identify the victims, they were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

Standard operating procedure dictates that a joint investigation be conducted whenever a fatal fire occurs. Thus, the police agency with jurisdiction and the Office of the State Fire Marshal have joined forces to delve into this tragic incident’s circumstances. The collaborative effort aims to shed light on the origin and cause of the fire, providing much-needed answers to the grieving families and the community.

At this stage, the investigation is still ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information relevant to the incident to come forward. As the community grapples with the loss of two lives, the authorities are determined to bring closure to the families affected and ensure that such devastating incidents are prevented in the future. The Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office will continue their diligent work until all the necessary information is gathered, enabling them to provide a comprehensive account of the tragic house fire.

In times of tragedy, communities often come together to support one another. Local organizations and individuals have already expressed condolences and assisted the affected families. The resilience and unity of the Huntingtown community will undoubtedly play a vital role in helping the community heal from this heartbreaking event.

As investigators delve deeper into the house fire’s circumstances, the community eagerly awaits further updates. The Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office are committed to ensuring transparency throughout the investigation process as they work tirelessly to provide answers to the families and loved ones affected by this devastating incident.

