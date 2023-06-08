ST. MARY’S COUNTY, MD (June 7, 2023) – A devastating fire broke out at Tall Timbers Marina on Wednesday afternoon, destroying nearly ten boats and causing approximately $400,000 in damages. The Office of the State Fire Marshal has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire that ignited under a covered pier.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department and nearby fire departments received an urgent call regarding a boat fire at the 18500 block of Herring Creek Road marina. First responders swiftly arrived at the scene, discovering multiple boats engulfed in flames. The intensity of the fire prompted the dispatch of fireboats to aid in the extinguishing efforts. Firefighters valiantly battled the two-alarm blaze for close to an hour before successfully gaining control of the inferno.

Eyewitnesses, who spoke with Deputy State Fire Marshals, reported hearing an explosion emanating from one of the boats, followed by a rapid spread of fire to the wooden pier and adjacent vessels. Although an exact cause has not been determined yet, investigators have determined that the fire originated in 1940, 38-foot Matthew’s wooden boat.

Initially, two individuals sustained injuries but declined medical treatment from emergency medical services at the scene. However, they sought medical attention independently for minor injuries they sustained during the incident.

Collaborative efforts were undertaken by the Maryland Department of the Environment, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and the United States Coast Guard to mitigate the environmental impact of the fire. Their prompt response facilitated the containment of oil runoff and other fuel-related spills.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office- Southern Regional Office at 443-550-6832.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing, with the Office of the State Fire Marshal meticulously analyzing the scene for any possible evidence. This includes conducting interviews, gathering physical evidence, and reviewing any available surveillance footage.

Fires of this nature can be especially challenging to investigate due to the potential destruction of crucial evidence caused by the intense heat and flames. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is committed to uncovering the truth behind this devastating incident and will employ all available resources to ensure a thorough investigation.

The Tall Timbers Marina fire serves as a reminder of the importance of fire safety measures, particularly in settings where boats are stored. Proper maintenance, regular inspections, and adherence to safety protocols can significantly reduce the risk of fire incidents.

As the investigation progresses, the State Fire Marshal’s Office will provide updates on any significant findings or developments. In the meantime, community members are urged to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities or potential fire hazards to the authorities.

Fires of this magnitude not only pose a threat to property and lives but also have a profound impact on the environment. The collaborative efforts of various agencies in mitigating the environmental consequences of the fire at Tall Timbers Marina highlight the importance of interagency cooperation and preparedness.

Ultimately, the aim is to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future and to ensure the safety and well-being of both the community and the environment.

As the investigation continues, the Office of the State Fire Marshal seeks the support and cooperation of the public in bringing forth any information that may aid in determining the cause of the fire. Together, we can prevent similar incidents and promote a safer community for all.

